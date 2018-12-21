Lights, Camera, Second Act! Vote for Jennifer Lopez's Best Film Role in Honor of Her Newest Rom-Com

Jennifer Lopez is back on the big screen and we are so grateful that she is.

Luckily for fans of the New York City native, Lopez has been in the spotlight for decades and she hasn't left it at all. She has however been spending more time on her music lately and her TV career with Shades of Blue and her cameo on Will & Grace in 2018.

Now, the singer and actress is back in theaters with her newest rom-com, Second Act, which hits theaters today (Dec. 21). The last time Lopez was in a feature film—that she wasn't voicing an animated character for—was in 2015.

The last time she was in a rom-com was back in 2012, so clearly fans have been waiting a long time for this new movie and we're already loving Lopez as Maya, the former big box store worker turned Manhattan businesswoman using only her street smarts and an exaggerated resume.