Wise Words! Watch Scott Disick Offer Kim Kardashian Advice on Her Beef With Tristan Thompson

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Nov. 20, 2018 7:00 AM
Scott Disick to the rescue!
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian turns to Kourtney Kardashian's ex for advice on how to navigate her awkwardness with Tristan Thompson.
"So I feel like Khloe is living a full double life," Kim relays to Scott. "She's in town and I just haven't seen her."
Apparently, since the NBA player has blocked Kim on Instagram, Khloe Kardashian has chosen to keep her sister and beau away from one another. "I just feel like Tristan's here and she's so nervous for him and I to see each other," Kanye West's wife continues. "I feel like I get into this protection mode, where I just like…"
Thankfully, Lord Disick is able to offer up some insight having experienced his own drama with the Kardashian-Jenners in the past.
E!
"I think everybody wants to be protective of their family," the father of three shares. "I think sometimes when people get too caught up, when it's like a negative protection and not always being there when the positive, then everybody feels kind of attacked."
After Kim asks if the family's involvement is annoying, Disick reveals the advice isn't actually "taken in" due to everything that is going on. "When your mom or Khloe would get involved with me and Kourtney's stuff, it only would draw us farther away from the family," the 35-year-old wisely notes. "It never pulled anybody in and made people more comforted."
While Scott credits Kim for being protective, he suggests the tension is only making things more uncomfortable.
Watch the frank discussion for yourself in the clip above!
Season Premiere August 5 9e|6p.
See the Emotional Moment Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth to True Thompson With Tristan and Her Family By Her Side
