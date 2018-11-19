The Real Reason People Want Maroon 5 to Walk Away From the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Forget betting on which team makes it into Super Bowl LIII next February. The bigger ticket just might be on who's there at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to perform for us all when the game goes into halftime.

Though neither the NFL nor Maroon 5 have confirmed it, it's been widely reported that the Adam Levine-fronted band will be the headlining act during the official Pepsi Halftime Show, following in the footsteps of previous headliners like Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga and Coldplay. And the decision seemed like quite a safe bet on the NFL's part. Levine's a seasoned pro who knows how to handle live TV thanks to his years on The Voice. The band has had a near-ubiquitous presence on the radio since their debut album dropped in 2002, leaving them with a wide stable of hits to perform for the masses. And we dare you to find a mom who doesn't love Levine. That woman just doesn't exist.

So, it seemed like Maroon 5 checked all the boxes, most importantly the one about no controversy. After all, the NFL's found itself in quite enough of that on its own over the last few years. But lo and behold, in the last few weeks, Levine and his bandmates have found themselves on the wrong side of internet furor, as thousands have begun to demand they step down from the coveted role. Why? Allow us to explain.