The "Famous People's Club" Unites at the 2018 Governors Awards

As Michael B. Jordan and Tyler Perry were entrenched in "a deep conversation," Juliette Lewis "was having a heart-to-heart discussion with a male friend before entering the ballroom. She seemed very dramatic and opinionated and had a lot of expression. She put her hands around his shoulders at one point to be more expressive. It seemed friendly, but dramatic."

Lady Gaga arrived as the first meal was being served during the ceremony. Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey—who skipped the red carpet—was eating her short ribs while talking to Stedman Graham, a source tells E! News. "Many people were approaching her and she continued her deep conversation," the source adds, and she took "photos with people who approached her." Regina King also had a "really cute moment" with Winfrey. "It looked like Regina was shedding tears as she came over to say hi to her. Regina hugged her and they posed for photos together."

Winfrey and Tyson "kept grabbing each other's hands" and were chatting throughout the evening, a source reveals. "Cicely seemed so happy to be there and Oprah looked very proud."

As Saoirse Ronan and Emma Stone mingled with a male friend, Chalamet and Gaga were fawning over each other nearby. "Gaga looked really excited to see him and it seemed like they had just met," a source says, adding that she had a "huge smile on her face" all night long. After Gaga's fiancé whisked her away, A Star Is Born's star sipped white wine at her table. Melissa McCarthy then walked over to her to say hi. Per the source, "It looked like she was a huge fan!"

During the presentation, Blunt had to use the restroom—and her husband "waited patiently" for her outside, according to the source. "They then held hands on their way back to the ballroom. Juliette Lewis stopped by them to cuddle Emily and they shared a moment together."