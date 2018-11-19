This Interview With the Scrubs Cast Has Everything, Including Reboot Talk...and a Song?!

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 10:38 AM
The gang got back together again. The cast of Scrubs, including Zach Braff, Judy Reyes, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison and John C. McGinley, reunited over the weekend at Vulture Festival. For some, it was the first time seeing each other since the show wrapped in 2010, and for others, like Faison and Braff, getting together is nothing new. Braff is the godfather to both of Faison's kids, and the Clueless veteran made sure to remind Braff just what that means in our interview above.
"If I die, and my wife dies, you get them," Faison told Braff during E! News' interview.
"They told me recently there's all sorts of things I have to do, like I have to bring them to Texas, often, apparently," Braff said.
Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa via AP Images
"Often to visit their grandparents, yes, and to New York to visit their grandparents," Faison said. Another requirement is no boarding school. From there, talk went to reboots, of course, and Chalke delivered Braff's now-infamous line: It'd be great to do a movie, like Psych did, because of everybody's busy schedules. And then McGinley started singing about money.
Told you it took a turn.
"I love seeing these people," Braff said. "I had more fun making this show than anything I've ever done...We have literally nine years of inside jokes, so we just crack each other up.
Click play on the video above to see the Scrubs cast interview.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?