This Interview With the Scrubs Cast Has Everything, Including Reboot Talk...and a Song?!

The gang got back together again. The cast of Scrubs, including Zach Braff, Judy Reyes, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison and John C. McGinley, reunited over the weekend at Vulture Festival. For some, it was the first time seeing each other since the show wrapped in 2010, and for others, like Faison and Braff, getting together is nothing new. Braff is the godfather to both of Faison's kids, and the Clueless veteran made sure to remind Braff just what that means in our interview above.

"If I die, and my wife dies, you get them," Faison told Braff during E! News' interview.

"They told me recently there's all sorts of things I have to do, like I have to bring them to Texas, often, apparently," Braff said.