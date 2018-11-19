Mandy Moore's Cat Died in Her Arms the Night Before Her Wedding

Getty Images; Instagram
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 10:14 AM
Getty Images; Instagram
Mandy Moore share some heartbreaking news with her fans on Monday.
The This Is Us star revealed that her rescue cat Madeline died on Saturday evening, just hours before Moore tied the knot with musician Taylor Goldsmith. Moore, 34, and the Dawes singer, 33, married in an intimate ceremony at the couple's home on Sunday. But it sounds like it was a bittersweet weekend for the actress.
"This weekend was a roller coaster of emotions in every way," Moore wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos and videos of her beloved cat. "Sometimes life doesn't consider that you have big plans underway. Sometimes the earth just falls right out beneath you. We lost our sweet Madeline very suddenly on Saturday evening and my heart is so utterly broken."
"She had an enlarged heart (it had to be true because there wasn't a sweeter, more affectionate cat in all the land), blood clots formed and sent her into heart failure. Completely out of the blue," Moore continued. "We're still in shock and processing the pain and grief of this loss but holding her in my arms, making sure she knew she was safe and loved as she took her last breaths will stay with me for the rest of my life."
"This poor cat would suffer through allergy shots every other day and not blink as we tried to get pills down her throat and then hop up in our laps and purr louder than a car engine," she went on to write. "She never held it against us... like she knew we were trying to help her feel better."
"Animals really are the ultimate teachers," Moore concluded her post. "Thank you for the lessons in patience, responsibility and unconditional love, Madeline. Love you, baby girl. Also, #adopdontshop #rescuesarethebest."
On Sunday, Moore and Goldsmith said "I do" in front of close pals Minka Kelly, Wilmer Valderrama, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz andSterling K. Brown.
An insider told E! News the look of the wedding was "very boho," which included "rugs on the floor surrounding the altar. The flower arrangements were beautiful with lots of large feathers."
After the nuptials, guests then traveled to The Fig House, which is a private event space in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?