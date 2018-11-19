Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka Break Up 10 Months After Engagement

Paris Hilton won't be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

E! News can confirm the heiress has ended her relationship with fiancé Chris Zylka.

"Paris broke up with Chris a few weeks ago," an insider can confirm. "Their relationship moved really quickly, and she realized he wasn't right for her. She wishes him well and hopes they can remain friends."

Zylka proposed to the socialite in January 2018 during a romantic ski trip. At the time, he got down on one knee and presented her with a $2 million engagement ring.

"So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life," Hilton wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist."

While Hilton seemed to be in full wedding planning mode, fans suspected there could be trouble in paradise after the duo pushed back their wedding date earlier this year. Still, a source had told E! News the delay was due to their busy schedules.

"Paris had her heart set on an 11/11 wedding. That was her dream date. But there's just too much to do and between her work and travel schedule, not enough time to do it," a source told E! News on Wednesday. "She is dead set on getting married so the wedding will happen. Just not as quickly as she had hoped. As of now, it's looking like a spring wedding instead."

Another insider told E! News the two weren't acting like the couple when they were spotted at the Maddox Gallery event in October.

"It was just awkward," the second source said. "No affection. He was holding her purse and talking to other people. She was talking to other people and seemed uninterested in engaging with him. They were there together, but did not act like a couple."