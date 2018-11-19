BREAKING!

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka Break Up 10 Months After Engagement

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 9:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Paris Hilton won't be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

E! News can confirm the heiress has ended her relationship with fiancé Chris Zylka

"Paris broke up with Chris a few weeks ago," an insider can confirm. "Their relationship moved really quickly, and she realized he wasn't right for her. She wishes him well and hopes they can remain friends."  

Zylka proposed to the socialite in January 2018 during a romantic ski trip. At the time, he got down on one knee and presented her with a $2 million engagement ring.

"So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life," Hilton wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist."

While Hilton seemed to be in full wedding planning mode, fans suspected there could be trouble in paradise after the duo pushed back their wedding date earlier this year. Still, a source had told E! News the delay was due to their busy schedules.

"Paris had her heart set on an 11/11 wedding. That was her dream date. But there's just too much to do and between her work and travel schedule, not enough time to do it," a source told E! News on Wednesday. "She is dead set on getting married so the wedding will happen. Just not as quickly as she had hoped. As of now, it's looking like a spring wedding instead."

Another insider told E! News the two weren't acting like the couple when they were spotted at the Maddox Gallery event in October.

"It was just awkward," the second source said. "No affection. He was holding her purse and talking to other people. She was talking to other people and seemed uninterested in engaging with him. They were there together, but did not act like a couple."

Photos

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka's Cutest Pics

The two met an Oscars party eight years ago, but they didn't reconnect until 2015. It would be another two years before they made their relationship social media official

"I've never been surer of anything in my life," the former Simple Life star told E! News in 2017. "He's so incredible in every way. We've actually been friends for a really long time, like the past six years. We just now started being serious in the past few months and it's really just changed my life in so many ways and brought so much happiness to my life. I feel so safe and he's so special. We're best friends and we're together every minute. I don't know what else I could ask for. He's perfect for me."

Sadly, this isn't the first time either star has ended an engagement. Hilton ended her engagements to Jason Shaw in 2003 and to Paris Latsis in 2005, while Zylka broke off his engagement to Hanna Beth in 2015.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Paris Hilton , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News ,
Latest News
Taylor Goldsmith, Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore Marries Taylor Goldsmith in Pink: See More Nontraditional Celeb Wedding Dresses

Taylor Swift

The End of an Era: Ranking Taylor Swift's 13 Best Songs Ever

Prince Charles, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Camila, Princess Charlotte, Prince George

Prince Louis Can't Be Tamed in New Royal Family Portraits

Prince Harry Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dazzle During Date Night at the Theater

Jenelle Evans, David Eason

Jenelle Evans' Vacation Sparks Controversy After David Eason Poses With Confederate Flag

Adam Levine, Maroon 5

The Real Reason People Want Maroon 5 to Walk Away From the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Claire Holt

Claire Holt Just Shared the Cutest Gender Reveal Video

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.