Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski Team Up to Roast Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski had some fun teasing their pal Hugh Jackman over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Front Runner actor participated in Variety's Actors on Actors series, where two stars sit down to discuss their careers and latest projects with each other. This year, Jackman was paired with Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt, and the two posed for pictures together after filming their interview.

"Had the pleasure of chatting with the amazing EMILY BLUNT today," Jackman tweeted to his social media followers along with a photo of him and Blunt.

In the photo Jackman posted, he and Blunt can be seen smiling for the cameras. But it was another photo from the event that caught Blunt's husband's attention.