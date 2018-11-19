Khloe Kardashian Reveals the Real Reason She Let Tristan Thompson Be There for True's Birth

It's been seven months since Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her daughter True Thompson; however, fans got to watch the magical moment for the first time on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

While reliving her firstborn's birth likely brought back several happy memories for KoKo, it may have resurfaced some painful ones, as well—including Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.

Even though the Good American head admitted to her followers she had done some "not so mature things" after learning the about his infidelity, she tried to put her feelings aside and make the moment special for herself, Tristan and their daughter.

"This is something that I've waited for my entire life," she said at one point during the episode. "I don't want to take away anything from this moment, and I have always been a believer of 'Don't make permanent decisions off temporary emotions.'"

"I want Tristan here with me," she added. "I want to experience this magical moment, and I want this for me and my daughter and for him at the end of the day, and I'm mature enough to say that. I'm mature enough to put my personal feelings aside."