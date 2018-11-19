Meet the Married at First Sight Season 8 Cast

Married at First Sight is back for an eighth season. Yes, eight seasons of strangers marrying each other at…first sight.

The new season kicks off on Lifetime on New Year's Day, Tuesday, Jan. 1, at 8 p.m., and there are four new couples tying the knot upon first meeting.

This year, viewers will meet AJ Vollmoeller, 37, the president and CEO of Future Force Talent Connection, a staffing and recruiting company. AJ is an only child whose parents were high school sweethearts, and he finds it difficult to date online. His friend recommended he try Married at First Sight and he jumped at the chance. He's described as an avid foodie and adrenaline junkie.