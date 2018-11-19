Kim Porter's Famous Friends Honor Her Life at Celebration Ceremony

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Just days after the untimely death of Kim Porter, famous friends gathered together to celebrate one very special life.
The model and actress, who famously dated and shared three children with Sean "Diddy" Combs, was mourned by those closest to her on Sunday in a private "homegoing celebration." According to social media footage posted by the rapper and mogul, portraits of Porter lined the entrance to a home where the service, hosted by Combs, seemingly took place.
As fellow model, close friend and attendee Kimora Lee Simmonsshared online, "At your homegoing celebration today it became all too real that you are not coming back. I cannot stop crying but I will be strong for you. Gone WAY too soon. Wtf. I am in shock."
She continued, "To my beautiful friend and sister, I love you. This is unbelievable. When I first heard the news, I was angry that someone would play such a stupid ass joke. They said you were in your room sleeping. Aoki and I rushed to your house to tell you to ‘get up and come your ass outside!' But soon as i arrived I realized you would not come. Every room I walk into now I think, 'ok, I will just go and get Kim.' But I see that I cannot."
Porter's untimely death struck many dear friends, including Simmons. "This is all too close and too sad. Your light was a beaming beacon for so many. You are A WHOLE MOOD! You are a girls girl which is why we've stayed close always. We are so alike in so many ways, we shared clothes, food, attitudes, friends, enemies, the greatest happinesses and the worst sadnesses. We've been married, given birth, raised families, gotten divorced, experienced death and everything in between-together. You are a great mama. Between us we have 8 kids who are all cousins. We are, and will always be-a family," she concluded. "I will look after yours and you will look after and guide us all. What a beautiful, loving, sassy soul to have lost. We love you forever. May God bless your journey. We will never stop crying for you."
Instagram
"Today was beautiful @diddy," interior designer Shalena Smith also wrote on social media. "We will continue to cover you & your family in prayer! @ladykp is loved and will never be forgotten!."
"As we celebrated you today, it finally hit that your gone," Lisa Hicks wrote to the late star online as she remembered their special times. "Puff did an amazing job honoring you tonight, you are definitely smiling down. I know we weren't super close, but you always welcomed me in your home and made it a point to tell me Happy Mother's Day, Merry Christmas, And Happy Birthday. We started a tradition in 2014 doing pumpkin carving night with the kids. It started with just Breah and Christian and quickly grew to include you, the girls, your dad, and cousins and friends. You made the bomb fried chicken and some amazing tacos girl! As we carved, we sang, we danced, we drank, and as Marsha would say it was lit lol. I promise to hold these kids down, always be there for your family if ever in need, and never forget your infectious smile. May your spirit be alive and with abundant agape love."
Fortunately, the event was able to bring some loved ones a bit of closure. "The tremendous outpour of love for you, bound us all together today," Tiffney Cambridge wrote on Instagram. "As the Pastor said...'Let us remember what you imparted in each of us...' and let our lights shine as brightly as yours did. Love you Kimmie, forever."
The mother of four was found dead in her bed at her Los Angeles-area home on Thursday morning. The Los Angeles County Coroner has since called for an "additional investigation" into her death and her cause of death is currently "deferred" for further testing.