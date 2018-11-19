Dancing With the Stars Season 27 Finale: Who Should Win?

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 6:34 AM

Dancing With the Stars

ABC

After weeks of shocking eliminations and questionable advances, the Dancing With the Stars season 27 finale is finally here. The competition wraps up on Monday, Nov. 19 with four couples still vying for the mirrorball trophy: Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, Milo Manheim and Witney Carson, and Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess.

Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace and pro partner Cheryl Burke were sent home in a shocking double elimination during the semifinals. Di Pace and Burke were considered the front-runners of the competition. The Bachelorette's Joe Amabile and pro partner Jenna Johnson were also eliminated after weeks of low scores.

Below, check out our guide to the DWTS season 27 competition, including who we think is most likely to win. Plus, vote in the poll with your pick for winner.

Photos

Did You Know These Dancing With the Stars Relationships Happened Off the Show?

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

ELIMINATED: Mary Lou Retton

Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton and partner Sasha Farber were sent home fifth from the competition after dancing to "Shame" by Elle King.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

ELIMINATED: Tinashe

Singer Tinashe went home during week four. For her final dance, she and partner Brandon Armstrong were joined by Amy Purdy and danced to Pat Benatar's "Hit Me with Your Best Shot."

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

ELIMINATED: Nancy McKeon

The Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon went home third. Along with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, the two's final dance was to "Love Someone" by Lukas Graham.

Article continues below

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

ELIMINATED: Danielle Umstead

Paralympic alpine skier Danielle Umstead, who was partnered with Artem Chigvintsev, was second to go. Their last dance was to "Luck Be a Lady" by Donny Osmond.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

ELIMINATED: Nikki Glaser

The comic who was paired with Gleb Savchenko was the first to be sent home from the season 27 competition. During the first night, they danced to "YES" by Louisa feat. 2 Chainz, and on the second night of the premiere, they took to the stage with Gloria Estefan's "Tres Deseos."

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

ELIMINATED: DeMarcus Ware

Former footballer DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold are steady performers on the dance floor, but their 27 out of 30 on Country Night wasn't enough to save them from elimination.

Article continues below

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

ELIMNATED: John Schneider

The Smallville and Dukes of Hazzard veteran John Schneider and partner Emma Slater haven't had the highest-scoring dances, but they seem to be having fun. Their Country Night dance to John Denver's "Thank God I'm a Country Boy" got them a 25, but they were eliminated.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

ELIMINATED: Juan Pablo Di Pace

Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace and partner Cheryl Burke steamed up the dance floor receiving multiple scores...and then were sent home in a shocking elimination.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

ELIMINATED: Joe Amabile

The power of Bachelor Nation! Reality star Joe Amabile and his partner Jenna Johnson have pretty consistently received the lowest scores of the competition, but votes have kept them dancing for a bit.

Article continues below

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

LEAST LIKELY TO WIN: Bobby Bones

Radio host Bobby Bones and partner Sharna Burgess have been in the middle, but toward the back, of the pack during season 27. Their semifinals dances got them a 21 and a 24.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

Alexis Ren

Model Alexis Ren has been putting her Instagram following to good use! Along with pro partner Alan Bersten, the two have been climbing the leader board and approving, coming close to a perfect score in week five.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

Evanna Lynch

Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch and pro partner Keo Motsepe have been bewitching the judges with their dance moves. The duo got a 30 and a 28 for their dances during the semifinals.

Article continues below

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

MOST LIKELY TO WIN: Milo Manheim

The teen star of Disney Channel's Zombies movie, Milo Manheim and partner Witney Carson received their first perfect score on Halloween night dancing to "Toxic" by 2WEI. For week eight, the semifinals, the two received a 27 and 28. The pair have always received relatively high scores throughout the competition and could take the whole thing.

Who Will Win DWTS Season 27?
Who do you think will win Dancing With the Stars?
22.1%
12.4%
14.4%
51.1%

The Dancing With the Stars season 27 finale airs Monday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

