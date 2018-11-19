Watch BTS and Steve Aoki's "Waste It on Me" Music Video Starring an All Asian-American Cast

BTS and Steve Aoki dropped the music video for their hit "Waste It on Me" on Monday. The three-minute and 18-second mini film features a star-studded, all Asian-American cast, including Ken Jeong, Jamie Chung, Ross Butler, Devon Aoki and Ben Baller.

The video opens up with Jamie welcoming Steve, Ben and a group of friends to her nightclub. The clip then cuts to Ken, a waiter at the establishment, whose night takes a turn for the better after he sees his crush, Devon, visiting the club. There's just one little problem: She's on a date with Ross. Ken starts to let his mind wonder and imagines sweeping his leading lady off her feet by winning a sing-off against Ross.

The video also features cameos by several other celebrities, including Leonardo Nam, Vincent Rodriguez, Jimmy Yang, Jessica Lu, Jared Eng and Tiffany Ma.

"When I found out that ‘Waste It On Me' was the number one song in the world on Apple Music I realized that this track represented more than just me and BTS," Steve stated in a press release. "It's bigger than music and we hope to show other Asians they are also a part of the global commercial musical landscape. I feel so deeply about the Asian footprint in music culture that I wanted the music video to have an entirely Asian cast and director. The video tells the story of ‘Waste It On Me' in an incredibly funny, witty, and clever manner."