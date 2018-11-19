Watch BTS and Steve Aoki's "Waste It on Me" Music Video Starring an All Asian-American Cast

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 5:50 AM

Waste It On Me Music Video Cast

Eric Cui

BTS and Steve Aoki dropped the music video for their hit "Waste It on Me" on Monday. The three-minute and 18-second mini film features a star-studded, all Asian-American cast, including Ken Jeong, Jamie Chung, Ross Butler, Devon Aoki and Ben Baller

The video opens up with Jamie welcoming Steve, Ben and a group of friends to her nightclub. The clip then cuts to Ken, a waiter at the establishment, whose night takes a turn for the better after he sees his crush, Devon, visiting the club. There's just one little problem: She's on a date with Ross. Ken starts to let his mind wonder and imagines sweeping his leading lady off her feet by winning a sing-off against Ross.

The video also features cameos by several other celebrities, including Leonardo Nam, Vincent Rodriguez, Jimmy Yang, Jessica Lu, Jared Eng and Tiffany Ma.

"When I found out that ‘Waste It On Me' was the number one song in the world on Apple Music I realized that this track represented more than just me and BTS," Steve stated in a press release. "It's bigger than music and we hope to show other Asians they are also a part of the global commercial musical landscape. I feel so deeply about the Asian footprint in music culture that I wanted the music video to have an entirely Asian cast and director. The video tells the story of ‘Waste It On Me' in an incredibly funny, witty, and clever manner."

BTS Sends "Big Love" to Fans as They Win Music Group Award at 2018 People's Choice Awards

Ken also seemed excited about starring in the video, which was directed by Joe Hahn.

"I absolutely loved working on this video," the actor stated. "It's so cool to be a part of the number one song...in the WORLD. It's even cooler that I'm working with my friends, a stellar all Asian-American crew in front of and behind the camera."

Watch the video to hear the whole song and see the story unfold.

