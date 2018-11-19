Prince Harry Continues Princess Diana's Legacy With a Powerful PSA

Prince Harry is making his late mother proud.

Continuing Princess Diana's advocacy work for AIDS and HIV awareness and testing, the 34-year-old royal starred in a PSA over the weekend to mark the start of National HIV Testing Week in the U.K. The video began with some good news, with the dad-to-be saying, "There's something to celebrate. New HIV diagnoses are declining in the U.K. Over the past two years alone, they have dropped by an incredible 28 percent nationally, and us getting tested has helped play a major role in this shift. But this is no time for complacency. Within the U.K. alone, one in eight people living with the virus don't know that they have it, and four out of 10 people with the virus are diagnosed far too late—once they should have already started treatment."

Harry added that he hopes to erase the "stigma" surrounding HIV testing, "which is stopping so many of us from getting a simple, quick and easy test." Until the process "is seen as completely normal and accessible for everyone," he argued it will be impossible to "bring an end" to the epidemic. "Just as much as you protect yourself at this time of year from illnesses and viruses like cold and flu, you can also protect your health by taking an HIV test," Harry said. "Taking and HIV test is something to be proud of—not something to be ashamed or embarrassed about."