Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Are Married: See Their Cutest Pics

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 4:00 AM
Mandy Moore is married!
The 34-year-old This Is Us actress and singer wed Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith, 33, on Sunday in front of family and friends in Los Angeles.
This marks Moore's second marriage; she finalized a divorce from musician Ryan Adams, 44, in 2016. A year prior, while they were separated, she met Goldsmith. The two got engaged in 2017.
"He makes me melt. I can imagine no better partner," Moore told Glamour in a recent interview. "He's going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again."
According to one source, "There was a small group of family and friends that looked to be about 50 people" at the ceremony, which was held at Moore's home. Fellow guests included Minka Kelly, Wilmer Valderrama, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz andSterling K. Brown.
See Moore and Goldsmith's cutest photos together below.
The Dawes musician and the actress/singer collaborated on a song for This Is Us.
"@mandymooremm @siddkhoslamusic and I the day we recorded "Invisible Ink" from last night's episode of @nbcthisisus," Goldsmith wrote on Instagram in November 2018. So honored that Sidd asked me to help him write it and then to get to record it with my favorite human. Please go check it out on Spotify or Apple Music."
The two hike in Kilimanjaro National Park in August 2018.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Communities in Schools of Los Angeles
The cute couple step out for the annual Communities in Schools Celebration in Los Angeles in May 2018.
Article continues below
"The look of two tired people who were awoken by the hotel fire alarm at midnight," Moore wrote on Instagram in September 2018. "Also the look of two people grateful for 24 hours together after being apart almost a month. It's always a worth a trip to see @dawestheband play a gig too.... you're in for a treat tonight, #portland."
Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The two attend the 2017 Emmy Awards.
"#FBF to Emmy Sunday when this guy flew across the country the morning of just to share the day with me," Moore wrote on Instagram.
Article continues below
Mandy shared this photo in honor of the couple's two-year anniversary in July 2017 with the caption: "The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T."
"So proud of this guy and the whole band for an absolutely electric hometown show last night," Moore wrote on Instagram in January 2016.
The This Is Us star is not afraid to rock a pair of heels and be a bit taller than her man. #couplegoals
Article continues below
The couple enjoyed a mini-vacay in San Francisco to see an iconic landmark.
As Ed Sheeran would say, "You can keep me inside the pocket of your ripped jeans." Or, according to Taylor, as a bookmark in your favorite book.
Bruce/Javiles/FAMEFLYNET
The two go shopping in Beverly Hills in November 2015.
Article continues below
Splash News
The two step out as a couple in October 2015.
Congrats to the happy couple!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?