Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Apologizes to Jen Harley and Daughter After Recent Jersey Shore Episode

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro issued a public apology to his on-again-off-again girlfriend Jen Harley as well as Jersey Shore fans.
On Sunday, Ronnie rationalized his actions that were seen in a previous episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In it, Ronnie hit it off with Angelina Pivarnick's friend Lindsay, who apparently likes to be referred to as "Jewish Barbie." While that was going on, Jen was texting Ronnie and the two of them got into a bit of a tiff. Ronnie and Lindsay ended up spending some time in a hot tub together in the wee hours of the morning and she was then seen getting into his bed at the end of the show.
Ronnie wrote a lengthy note and posted in on his Instagram story in which he apologized for his actions and to Jen and their daughter, Ariana Sky Magro. He wrote that the episode was cut in a way that perhaps exaggerated his encounter with Lindsay. "It's edited to make it look worse," he wrote. "I was in a bad place in my life and my relationship and I acted out of anger & immature resentment."