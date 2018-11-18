Scrubs Cast Has the Biggest Reunion Since Show Ended 8 Years Ago

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 18, 2018 9:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ken Jenkins, Judy Reyes, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, John C. McGinley, Christa Miller, Bill Lawrence

Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa via AP Images

It's the ultimate Scrubs reunion!

A few members of the cast, namely BFFs Zach Braff and Donald Faison, have reunited privately over the years since the hit medical comedy series ended its nine-season run in 2010. On Saturday, all the main stars got together publicly for the first time since the finale, at the 2018 Vulture Festival in Los Angeles.

The guests included Braff (J.D.), Faison (Turk), Sarah Chalke (Elliott), John C. McGinley (Dr. Perry Cox), Ken Jenkins (Dr. Bob Kelso), Neil Flynn (Janitor), Judy Reyes (Carla) and Christa Miller (Jordan) as well as series creator Bill Lawrence.

So...what about a Scrubs reboot?

"I would do anything to get to work with not only this group [but the entire crew]…it was the best time in my life," Lawrence said during a panel discussion, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"If we ever do it, we'll do it as a short little movie or something else," he said. "I think the problem from me is I would just want to see where everyone is. I would want to see where their marriages are [as opposed to a huge event]."

Photos

TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

 

On The Late Late Show With James Corden in May, Braff said it seems "everybody wants" a Scrubs reunion. He also talked about the possibility of doing a reboot.

"Maybe if it was a TV movie, or something, in some incarnation, I'd be interested," he said, adding, "I'm still best friends with Donald Faison."

 

Meanwhile, the spirit of Scrubs lives on, especially for teens and young adults; Turk's famous "Poison" dance, which Faison had actually improvised on the set, was recently added to the video game Fortnite.

Lawrence told the crowd that someone actually had to reach out on behalf of Fortnite to inquire about use of the "choreography," Vulture reported.

When audience members shouted out for Faison to do the dance, he stood up and yelled, "If you want to see it, you can play Fortnite, because they jacked that s--t!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Scrubs , Reunion , Zach Braff , Donald Faison , Sarah Chalke , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ellie Kemper, Jenna Fischer, Steve Carell, Ed Helms, The Office, SNL

Steve Carell Has an Office Reunion on SNL and Is Asked About a Reboot

Bonnie Hunt, Escape From Dannemora

Why Bonnie Hunt Returned to TV for Escape at Dannemora

Escape At Dannemora, Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette

Inside The $23 Million Love Triangle That Caused the Craziest Prison Escape Ever

90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima Says She's a "Cat Digger"

Tara Grinstead

The Shocking True Story of Up and Vanished: How an Arm-Chair Detective Solved a 12-Year Old Cold Case

Life-Size 2, Tyra Banks

The Life-Size 2 Remix of Tyra Banks' "Be a Star" Is Here and Yes, You Need to Watch It

Dirty John, Connie Britton

See the Dirty John Cast's Killer True Crime Transformations

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.