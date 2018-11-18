Steve Carell Has an Office Reunion on SNL and Is Asked About a Reboot

Let's get that money, Steve Carell!

The actor hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time and got to reunite with several of his former co-stars of The Office...while being nagged about rebooting the show. Rumors of reviving the hit NBC comedy series, which ended its nine-season run in 2013 and which starred Carell as lead character Michael Scott, have popped up in recent the years.

"Um, no, actually, I don't think so," the actor said during his monologue. "It was a great experience, I love all those people but I just don't think it's the best idea. I think maybe we should just leave it alone."

"I don't think it would be as good this time around," he continued.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper, who played Erin Hannon on The Office, then stood up among the audience members.

"People would really love to see an Office reboot," she said, drawing cheers. "Especially me, 'cause I really need that money. Let's get that money, Steve!"

"Uh, I'm sorry Ellie, I just don't think it's a good idea," he replied.

"You're a jerk," she said.