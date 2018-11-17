90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima Says She's a "Cat Digger"

Excuse meow?

90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima answered some fan questions on Instagram on Friday and spilled all kinds of truths. She received a fair number of inquiries, but one response really stood out.

"Are you a gold digger?" one user asked. "Gold, no, but cat digger I am," she responded while brushing her bangs away from her face.

A cat digger? Allow Larissa to explain. "I'm crazy about a Maine Coon," she said. "They cost $3,000. So, I mean gold digger, no. Cat, cat digger."

The reality show star's "cat digger" comment comes just about one week after she was arrested for domestic battery in Clark County, Nevada. Larissa's partner Colt Johnson allegedly described the arrest in a now-deleted set of notes on his Instagram story. A fan account took a screenshot of the notes, which reportedly said, "Larissa was arrested this afternoon. She suffers from high anxiety and several depression. She over reacted to problems that do not exist."