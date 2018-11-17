Keith Urban Just Proved He's the Biggest Post Malone Fan

Keith Urban and Post Malone could just be the musical collaboration we never knew we needed.

The "Never Comin Down" singer caught up with E! News at Spotify's 2nd Annual Secret Genius Awards and discussed his upcoming work with Malone. "I love Post," he said. Aww!

Urban revealed that the two of them worked on some music together, but eager ears will have to wait a few more months for its release. "We collaborated on a song for this Elvis [Presley] special that's going to be coming out in January," he said.

Urban said he "had a blast" while teaming up with Malone.

Can anything get "Better Now" from here?

Urban only had positive things to say about the "I Fall Apart" singer. "He's the real deal," he gushed. "He's so eclectic, so steeped in all kinds of music. I love him."