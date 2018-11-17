Jessie J Has Not "Given Up Hope" on Becoming a Mother: "I Believe in Miracles"

Since then, people have come out in support for her and thanked her for sharing her story. On Saturday, Jessie J did the same to her fans and wrote a long message to her followers about what their words meant to her.

"The love and support I have received has been overwhelming. Thank you," she typed in her Instagram story. "I was told 4 years ago I won't be able to have children. I was also told I would need a hysterectomy immediately and to be put on medication." Jessie J revealed she "refused" the procedure.

"I'm off all medication through natural medicine and diet change," she continued. "I haven't given up hope. I am doing all I can to make it happen the best way my body will allow."

Jessie J then posted another eloquent message about motherhood and her own endeavors to becoming a mom. "My journey is just one in millions that exist," she wrote. "I stand with you ladies. Strong in our emotional pain. To turn it into joy."

She continued, "I will be a mother. As will you. I believe in miracles. But if it doesn't happen naturally. Then that wasn't meant to be the journey. But a mother is within all of us. That inspires everyday. We are strong! Time will tell."

The "Domino" singer concluded her note praising her fans and sending her own empathy to anyone who is in a similar situation. "Thank you for your kind words. Truly. It has been scary to be so vulnerable. But it's real," she wrote.