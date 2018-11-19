Finding Her Fairytale: Inside Meghan Markle's Long, Strange First Six Months of Royalty

Much has been written about the obvious perks of enlisting in The Firm.

Since adding Prince Harry's bride to her growing list of achievements May 19, Meghan Markle has unlocked the door to an entirely lust-worthy wardrobe (while accessible brands such as Club Monaco and Asos are still in the mix, they're generally overshadowed by the likes of Givenchy, Oscar de la Renta and Dior), gets to live in an actual palace and has a job description that essentially boils down to change the world. Also, she sometimes gets to wear tiaras and vacation with the Clooneys.

But while speaking to Yahoo! UK's The Royal Box in August, Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell kept it all the way real about the downsides of a life spent in the fishbowl that is Kensington Palace. "It's interesting that Meghan has just joined the biggest soap opera in the world and she has just landed the biggest role of her life as an actress," he said. "I think, yes, she did want to be famous, she's got everything that she wanted, but I [also] think 'be careful what you wish for,' because sometimes it's not all that it seems."