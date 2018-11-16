The Life-Size 2 Remix of Tyra Banks' "Be a Star" Is Here and Yes, You Need to Watch It

Life-Size without "Be a Star"? Perish the thought. Of course Life-Size 2 will feature the iconic song from the original movie! But with a twist. After all, it is 2018, nearly 20 years after the original movie came out. In the preview below, star Tyra Banks reveals the new "trap music" version of "Be a Star."

"We're funking it up a little bit…it's kind of a little bit trap music going on," Banks teased.

In the music video for the remix, Banks' living doll Eve changes outfits many, many, many times.

"So, we decided that Eve's outfits are so crazy…we want Eve to change outfits so much that you get dizzy, so much that you feel like, ‘Oh my god, I've got to watch it again, and again, and again,'" Banks said. Can you count all the outfits she dons in the video? Honestly, it's hard.