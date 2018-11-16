The Life-Size 2 Remix of Tyra Banks' "Be a Star" Is Here and Yes, You Need to Watch It

Life-Size without "Be a Star"? Perish the thought. Of course Life-Size 2 will feature the iconic song from the original movie! But with a twist. After all, it is 2018, nearly 20 years after the original movie came out. In the preview below, star Tyra Banks reveals the new "trap music" version of "Be a Star."

"We're funking it up a little bit…it's kind of a little bit trap music going on," Banks teased.

In the music video for the remix, Banks' living doll Eve changes outfits many, many, many times.

"So, we decided that Eve's outfits are so crazy…we want Eve to change outfits so much that you get dizzy, so much that you feel like, ‘Oh my god, I've got to watch it again, and again, and again,'" Banks said. Can you count all the outfits she dons in the video? Honestly, it's hard.

Photos

Tyra Banks' Life-Size 2 Eve Fashions

But not everything is new.

"I've decided to keep some of the original dance moves," Banks said, noting she did a poll and men and women said she must keep the "be a star" dance move.

At the heart of the song, and the movie, is a message of acceptance and love.

"There's so much meaning behind this song…it's an empowerment song. It's about owning who you are, being unapologetic…it's just about love is love and life is life and people are people and we all need to just get along," Banks said.

Watch the special video above.

Life-Size 2 premieres Sunday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. on Freeform.

