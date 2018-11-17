The Details of Chris Watts' Triple Murder Case Are Even Crazier Than You Realized

Admittedly, Chris Watts already didn't have a lot going for him.

He had pled guilty earlier this month to killing his pregnant 34-year-old wife Shan'ann Watts, and their daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in August and he is all but expected to be sentenced to life in prison on Monday.

And since the story came out that the Colorado father who pleaded with cameras for the safe return of his family, calling it "a nightmare that I just can't wake up from," and lamenting "I have no inclination of where they're at," was actually the person responsible for their lifeless bodies ending up on a remote mine field belonging to his former employer, there's been no shortage of people willing to speak out about his character and the problems he and Shan'ann had faced in their six-year marriage.

But none were more damaging than his former mistress, who finally broke her silence in an interview with The Denver Post published Thursday. "He's a liar," asserted Nichol Kessinger. "He lied about everything."