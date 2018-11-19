10 Crazy-Good Black Friday Beauty Deals

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Shopping

It's a hard fact of life that beauty products are expensive.

And yes, if you're a product girl you've already resigned to the fact that a big chunk of your paycheck goes towards your daily must haves. However when there's a rare chance to save, you take it. Enter: Black Friday, one of those times where your favorite name brands actually go on sale. But you can't go into this blind, people. Each brand has their own offer, so you have to do your research. Lucky for you, we did the leg work and here are 10 designer beauty labels offering big time discounts you're going to want to see.

 

ESC: Shopping

Algenist

The Deal: From Nov. 21-28 take 30% off sitewide.

Our Pick:  Algenist GENIUS Liquid Collagen, $115 $80.50

ESC: Shopping

CLARISONIC

The Deal: Nov. 22-26 all sets will be 20%.

Our Pick:  MIA SMART LUXE HOLIDAY GIFT SET IN PINK, $356 $284.80

ESC: Shopping

Cover FX

The Deal: Nov. 20-25 get 25% off the entire site + free shipping + GWP Celestial Custom Enhancer Drops (on orders $50+).

Our Pick:  Cover FX Nova Glitter Drops, $44, $33

Article continues below

ESC: Shopping

Kat Von D Beauty

The Deal: Nov. 22-24 for every $75 purchase, you'll get a free large makeup bag with a mini Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black and your choice of a full size Everlasting Liquid Lipstick.

Our Pick:  Kat Von D Beauty Trooper Black Eyeliner Obsession Eyeliner Collector's Edition, $88

ESC: Shopping

Patchology

The Deal: Get 40% off Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Our Pick: Patchology Night & Day Miracle Eye Duo, $90 $54

ESC: Shopping

Philosophy

The Deal: Receive 40% off your order on Black Friday.

Our Pick:  Philosophy Glow All the Way Home Anti-Aging Gift Set, $85 $51

Article continues below

ESC: Shopping

Spongelle

The Deal: Nov. 19-25 take 35% off all orders with the code: BLKFRIDAY.

Our Pick:  Spongelle Merry & Bright Holiday Set, $28 $16.80

ESC: Shopping

StriVectin

The Deal: 30% off sitewide Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Our Pick:  StriVectin Power Couple Duo, $213, $149.10

ESC: Shopping

Wander Beauty

The Deal: Nov. 21-25 take 25% off sitewide.

Our Pick: Best of Beauty Duo, $48 $36

Article continues below

ESC: Shopping

Winky Lux

The Deal: For one day only on Black Friday, take 50% off $40+ orders with the code: 1DAY50.

Our Pick:  Winky Lux Chic Kitty Box, $46 $27.60

Want even more great Black Friday deals? Check out what our friends at the Today Show recommend.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Life/Style , VG , Top Stories , Black Friday , Holidays , Style , Black Friday
Latest News
Aaron Carter, Lina Valentina

Aaron Carter Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Lina Valentina

This Is Us

This Is Us' Michael Angarano Promises There's a Lot to Learn About Nicky

Tekashi 6ix9ine Could Be Facing Life in Prison

Johnny Bobbitt Jr., Kate McClure, Mark D'Amico

Inside the Unbelievably Twisted GoFundMe Scandal That'll Make You Think Twice Before Donating

Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Beyonce

Katy Perry Beats Out Taylor Swift on Forbes' 2018 List of Highest-Paid Women in Music

Arie Luyendyk Jr, Lauren Burnham, Venetian, Las Vegas

Inside Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Lavish Joint Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties in Las Vegas

Kendall Jenner, David Dobrik

Kendall Jenner Pulls Off Epic Birthday Surprise With YouTube Star David Dobrik

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.