Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Enjoy Double Date With Prince Harry and Prince William

Double date!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Royal Foundation Dinner at Victoria House in London on Thursday evening, where they enjoyed music from British singer Tom Walker. "I had the absolute honour of performing for and meeting The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge & The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the annual @kensingtonroyal #RoyalFoundation dinner," the "Leave a Light On" artist tweeted. "Thanks to the talented @thatsingingbird from @wearefulleffect for joining me for my last song."

For the special occasion, a glowing Duchess of Sussex wore Roland Mouret's Aldrich strapless linen-blend cloqué midi dress ($2,082), which is currently sold out on Net-a-Porter.

The Duchess of Cambridge's Royal Foundation Dinner dress is also currently sold out on the site. For the event, Kate donned a bold red Preen dress with an asymmetrical neckline, which she previously wore to a Canadian reception in Sept. 2016.