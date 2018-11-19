Kim Kardashian Tells Khloe "It's on" After Tristan Thompson Blocks Her on Instagram

Kim Kardashian isn't quite ready to forgive Tristan Thompson.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the KKW Beauty boss reveals she has unfollowed Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend following his cheating scandal.

"She's like, 'Please I don't want you guys to fight,'" the mother of three reveals to Kourtney Kardashian. "I'm like, 'I unfollowed him and I'm just letting you know.'"

In order to further her point, Kanye West's wife declares she will not follow "any boyfriend or anything" because it's "so awkward" when she has to unfollow them. It appears the NBA star didn't take the social media snub well as Kim then notices that Tristan has blocked her online.

"He blocked me! What a f--king loser," Kim retorts. "Literally, what a f--king loser."

Unsurprisingly, North West's mom gives her sister a ring to get to the bottom of the Instagram drama. Clearly offended by the social media move, the 38-year-old declares "it's on."