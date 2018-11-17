15 Early Black Friday Sale Items We’re Adding to Our Shopping Bag

Stocksy
by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Nov. 17, 2018 6:00 AM
OK, so maybe you're not technically hitting the mall, but there are tons of online early Black Friday sales happening now.
Maybe you're in the market for a new winter coat. We're not against a baby blue teddy coat slashed from $150 to $89. Or maybe you'd rather spend your paycheck on a fancy new Nespresso machine that's almost $300 off the sticker price. Don't even get us started on a few great electronic deals you can get in on.
Our point: Don't wait for Black Friday to roll around. Start shopping and saving now!
BUY IT: SOMETHING NAVY Teddy Faux Fur Coat,
$149 $89.40
BUY IT: Max Mara Leather Backpack,
$750 $393.75
BUY IT: Nutribullet Pro 900 Series,
$159.98 $79.99
BUY IT: E2 CONCEPTS Wood Bar Cart,
$225 $150.75
BUY IT: LOUISE ET CIE Sonya Pointy Toe Bootie,
$149.95 $99.90
BUY IT: Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with all-new Echo Dot,
$99.98 $59.98
BUY IT: Cuisinart Professional Series Stainless Steel 11-Piece Cookware Set,
$575 $199.99
BUY IT: Eliza J Leopard Print Shirtdress,
$158 $94.80
BUY IT: KENDRA SCOTT Stone Slab Tray,
$495 $296.98
BUY IT: Moto X with Amazon Alexa Hands-Free,
$399.99 $199.99
BUY IT: Loeffler Randall Minimal Rider Small Metallic Leather Satchel,
$350 $245
BUY IT: Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free,
$149.99 $99.99
BUY IT: KENDRA SCOTT Jewelry Box,
$150 $89.98
BUY IT: AERIN Scented Jar Candle,
$60 $35.98
BUY IT: Nespresso Vertuo Bundle by Breville,
$440 $162.49
For more great Black Friday deals, check out what our friends at the Today Show recommend.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
