Amanda Knox Gets Engaged to Her Longtime Boyfriend in Alien-Themed Proposal

Amanda Knox has finally found her happily ever after.

The criminal justice activist, who rose to notoriety for her formerly alleged involvement in the 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher, is engaged to her boyfriend, author Chris Robinson. 31-year-old Amanda announced the news on her social media Friday with a video of the elaborate, science fiction-inspired proposal.

"It was just your average Sunday night, when suddenly..." she captioned the moment, which captured how Robinson popped the question by leading Amanda into their backyard and presenting her with a meteor and futuristic tablet titled "the Knox-Robinson Coalescence."

"I had been thinking about this, but it's already happened in the future," he told her. "It's happening now. I don't have a ring but I do have a big rock. Will you stay with me until the last star in the last galaxy burns out and even after that? Amanda Marie Knox, will you marry me?"

Of course, she said yes, telling her soon-to-be hubby, "You're beautiful. This is so cool!"