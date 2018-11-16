Jessie J Is "Embarrassed" and "Disappointed" Over Jenna Dewan Comparisons

Jessie J has had enough of the comparisons between her and Jenna Dewan.

Since news of the "Domino" singer's relationship with actor Channing Tatum broke in October, there's been a lot of comments online regarding their new romance. Much of the social media commentary has focused on Jessie and Channing's ex Jenna and how they look-alike. Earlier this week, Resident actress Jenna took to Instagram to respond to a comment about her "striking resemblance" to Jessie.

"FIRST OF ALL...whenever I hear of the 'striking resemblance' w/ Jessie J and Jenna Dewan my only thoughts are ummmmm no [laughing emoji] not even close," one fan wrote on Jenna's Instagram. "And I don't have a horse in the race but gf you are untouchable. Just trying to spread positive vibes, keep doing you...to an absolute outsider from a small town do are doing it seemlessly [sic]."

In response, Jenna wrote back, "positive vibes all the way," along with a kiss face emoji.