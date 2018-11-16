Jessie J Is "Embarrassed" and "Disappointed" Over Jenna Dewan Comparisons

Getty Images/E! Illustration
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Nov. 16, 2018 1:26 PM
Getty Images/E! Illustration
Jessie J has had enough of the comparisons between her and Jenna Dewan.
Since news of the "Domino" singer's relationship with actor Channing Tatum broke in October, there's been a lot of comments online regarding their new romance. Much of the social media commentary has focused on Jessie and Channing's ex Jenna and how they look-alike. Earlier this week, Resident actress Jenna took to Instagram to respond to a comment about her "striking resemblance" to Jessie.
"FIRST OF ALL...whenever I hear of the 'striking resemblance' w/ Jessie J and Jenna Dewan my only thoughts are ummmmm no [laughing emoji] not even close," one fan wrote on Jenna's Instagram. "And I don't have a horse in the race but gf you are untouchable. Just trying to spread positive vibes, keep doing you...to an absolute outsider from a small town do are doing it seemlessly [sic]."
In response, Jenna wrote back, "positive vibes all the way," along with a kiss face emoji.
And now, Jessie is responding to the comparisons with a social media post of her own.
"I rarely, but sometimes see that my name is involved in stories online that I do not agree to. I often ignore them as 99% of the time it is something that doesn't serve any positivity to speak on," Jessie began her Instagram message. "However there is a story I have seen be re written over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself being compared directly to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier."
"I am here to talk about the headline and the way the story has been written, I have continuously tried to find something positive from this article…I am yet to," she continued. "Who feels good from this story? I know I don't. Who does this story inspire?...? Is picking who is prettier and then continuing to say why a good activity for women to participate in? No."
Masatoshi Okauchi/James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock
"I'm talking in general too. Beyond this story. It's constant with women. Picking favourites. Do the media do it with men? No. Are women gaining a positive lesson from it? No," she went on to write. "You only have to look at a few of the comments to see that these stories are not inspiring women but mostly women ripping other women down."
"I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It's not something I stand for, at all," Jessie told her followers. "I don't take stories like this lightly. Because I know the kind of impact it has on younger girls reading it. I spent so much of my childhood trying to be comfortable in my skin just like so many other little girls, and when I got older, decided to spend my career making lots of music to try and help/inspire myself and all the other women to see their beauty from inside out and will continue to do so. Man does the world need it. More now than ever."
"So…I ask the media again to realise the power in which you have in changing the world. How you can help the younger generations grow up to be nicer to themselves, and to each other," Jessie continued. "To change in a positive way that young women read and see and how it impacts their personal view on themselves regarding beauty, and how they see those around them. We are all unique."
"I see this as a bigger lesson that I am able to speak on. I am a woman that supports ALL women. I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teaching young girls to constantly compare, one another. Or pick who they think is prettier," she concluded her post. "We are all BEAUTIFUL. We are enough just the way we are. Be the best you!!! You cant wake up and be anyone but YOU. So please love your face, your body, your mind and your heart. Be good to yourself. And to those around you. Be sensitive with your words. Be kind with your words. You have no idea what they can do to someone. Alone ladies, we are strong. But TOGETHER?! US WOMEN can truly CHANGE THE WORLD."
