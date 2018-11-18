Inside The $23 Million Love Triangle That Caused the Craziest Prison Escape Ever

$23 million.

That's how much the twisted, complicated and ultimately deadly love triangle at the center Escape at Dannemora, Showtime's new limited series, ended up costing the state of New York. But that's the end of the story.

Premiering on Sunday, Nov. 18 and directed by Ben Stiller (Yes, that Ben Stiller), the eight-episode true crime drama tells the infamous story of the the 2015 Clinton Correctional Facility escape, one of the wildest prison breaks in U.S. history.

On June 6, 2015, a national manhunt began when Richard Matt and David Sweat, two inmates serving life sentences for murder, were discovered missing at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, the state's largest prison.