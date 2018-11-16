Khloe Kardashian Bares Her Toned Tummy 7 Months After Giving Birth to True

True Thompson's mom has got it going on!

Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram page on Friday photos of her soaking up the sun while wearing a brown and blue retro-style Louis Vuitton monogrammed bikini top, black biker shorts and a pair of Fendi sunglasses.

"Your brain is a muscle- Start training it to see the positive side of things," she wrote. "Positive Mind = Positive Vibes."

Khloe, 34, posted the photo seven months after giving birth to True, her and Tristan Thompson's first child together.