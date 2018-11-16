Lauren Burnham Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party With Arie Luyendyk Jr. in Las Vegas

As if Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's lives couldn't get more exciting...

The engaged Bachelor couple, who are expecting their first child, recently headed to Las Vegas. On Thursday, Burnham celebrated at a bachelorette party inside a suite at the Venetian.

One room was dedicated to Burnham and contained pink balloons that spelled out "Bride to Be." Pink glitter adorned tabletops and engagement ring-shaped balloons were displayed at the entrance.

"It's so beautiful," Burnham wrote on her Instagram Stories, alongside a video.

Earlier in the day, she posted on Instagram that she was getting ready for her bachelorette party.