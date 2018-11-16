2019 Independent Spirit Awards Nominations: See the Full List of Nominees

It's almost time for everyone's favorite season—award season, of course.
The Film Independent Spirit Awards kicked things off on Friday by announcing the 2019 nominees. Saturday Night Live alumna Molly Shannon and Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan read off the list of contenders during a live broadcast from the W Hotel.
However, movie lovers will have to wait until Feb. 23 to find out who wins. The award show, now in its 34th year, will be held at the iconic Santa Monica Pier and broadcast live on IFC—so mark your calendars.
To see the full list of nominees, check out the list below:
Best Female Lead
Glenn Close, The Wife
Toni Collette, Hereditary
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Regina Hall, Support the Girls
Helena Howard, Madeline's Madeline
Carey Mulligan, Wildlife
Best Male Lead
John Cho, Searching
Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Christian Malheiros, Socrates
Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really There
Best First Feature
Hereditary
Sorry to Bother You
The Tale
We the Animals
Best Director
Debra Granik, Leave No Trace
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Tamara Jenkins, Private Life
Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Best Feature
Eighth Grade
First Reformed
If Beale Street Could Talk
Leave No Trace
You Were Never Really Here
Robert Altman Award
Suspiria
The Bonnie Award
Debra Granki
Tamara Jenkins
Karyn Kusama
The Producers Award
Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams
Gabrielle Nadig
Shrihari Sathe
The Someone to Watch Award
Alex Moratto, Socrates
Ioana Uricaru, Lemonade
Jeremiah Zager, We the Animals
The Truer Than Fiction Award
Alexandria Bombach, On Her Shoulders
Bing Liu, Minding the Gap
RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Best Supporting Female
Kayli Carter, Private Life
Tyne Daly, A Bread Factory
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Leave No Trace
Smith-Cameron, Nancy
Best Supporting Male
Raúl Castillo, We the Animals
Adam Driver, Blackkklansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me
Josh Hamilton, Eighth Grade
John David Washington, Monsters and Men
Best Screenplay
Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, Colette
Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Tamara Jenkins, Private Life
Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Best First Screenplay
Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
Christina Choe, Nancy
Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds
Jennifer Fox, The Tale
Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By) and Laurie Shephard (Story By), Blame
Best Cinematography
Ashley Connor, Madeline's Madeline
Diego Garcia, Wildlife B
Benjamin Loeb, Mandy
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria
Zak Mulligan, We the Animals
Best Editing
Joe Bini, You Were Never Really There
Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals
Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, American Animals
Anne Fabini, Alex Hall and Gary Levy, The Tale
Nick Houy, Mid90s
Best International Film
Burning (South Korea)
The Favourite (United Kingdom)
Happy as Lazzaro (Italy)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Best Documentary
Hale Country This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
Shirkers
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
John Cassavetes Award
A Bread Factory
En El Septimo Dia
Never Going Back
Socrates
Thunder Road