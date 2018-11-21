Liposuction, Roller Skating & Bikini Shots! Here's What the LADYGANG Gals Have Planned for the Holidays

The LADYGANG ladies have big plans for this holiday season.

Although the podcasters turned E! personalities will be separated for Christmas and Hanukkah, they each have equally hilarious plans for this upcoming December. Thankfully, the LADYGANG gals teased their slated holiday activities during an exclusive sit down with E! News.

"I have a Menorah dress that my husband's family bought me to represent my culture," Becca Tobin shared. "That's what I like to do on Christmas Eve. It looks like an ice skating uniform and they're big Christmas people."

Apparently, the Glee veteran traditionally wears the festive Hanukkah number during a roller skating outing with her in-laws. For those of you dying to see pics, don't fret, as Becca promised to share images of the dress this holiday season.