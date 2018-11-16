How Ellen Pompeo, Gabrielle Union and More Fierce Women Are Breaking Down Hollywood Barriers

There's no doubt that working in television has never been more exciting.

With more networks and platforms than ever before, Hollywood's biggest stars are finding clever and unique opportunities to explore the small screen.

But according to some talented actresses, TV still doesn't measure up on equality, diversity and opportunity for women.

In Net-A-Porter's weekly digital magazine PorterEdit, Gabrielle Union, Ellen Pompeo, Gina Rodriguez and Emma Roberts come together to discuss the television landscape. And spoiler alert: They are determined to break down barriers and have their voices heard. For starters, their needs to be fair pay regardless of gender.

"I've taken less money knowing I'm taking less than a male costar, because they're telling me this is as much as we're going to give you; your male costar is getting more, if you don't take this deal, another girl will," Emma revealed. "And I take it because I'm so passionate [about the project]. I was embarrassed to tell my friends, because what if my girlfriends are making as much money as their male costars."