Break Out Your Red Cups: It's Time to Celebrate Dierks Bentley's Birthday & Vote for His Best Music Video

It's time to get drunk on a plane!

OK, maybe that's not what you should be doing on a Tuesday morning, but it does sound like something birthday boy Dierks Bentley would approve of, so we can't really blame anyone for wanting to party on a Tuesday in honor of the country singer.

Since the Arizona native turns 43 years old today, what better way to celebrate him—besides toasting to his big day—than reliving some of his best music video moments over the years? The father of three has had a lot of success in the music industry over the past few decades and his music videos prove it.

They show his evolution in style, song choice and of course, hairdos. The best part however is that each video shows off Bentley's vocal chops and instantly makes us feel more connected to him with each and every line he sings.