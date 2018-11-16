Tensions Bubble Over on 90 Day Fiancé After Steven and Olga Welcome Their Son

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Nov. 16, 2018 10:05 AM
The baby has arrived on 90 Day Fiancé and with it comes…major tension. New parents Steven, 20, and Olga, 20, welcomed their son in Russia, and because of policies, Steven hasn't spent a lot of time with his son. In the exclusive clip above, Olga scolds him for touching the baby too much, which doesn't sit well with the new dad.
"It really hurts me when Olga tells me not to touch him," Steven says in the clip above. "Like, it's my kid, let me learn on my own."
The couple met on the beach over the summer, and just after a month and a half into dating Olga was pregnant. Eventually, Olga returned home to Russia, and the two got engaged while living apart and planned to move Olga and the baby from Russia to the United States. But now that baby is here, tensions between the two, who are still a new couple, are running high.
"I'm really not trying to be mean with Steven. I just want to protect the baby from germs," Olga says.
It's time to leave the hospital, and Steven says Olga is taking her time.
"Steven should understand that, I, after operation, that, for me it's hard," she says. "So just to be more patient with me."
The snapping continues between the two in shocking outbursts.
"I come from a family who does have anger problems," Steven admits. "Now that I'm a dad, I don't want to be talked to the way that I did growing up. I want it to be completely different. I want to make sure I'm getting into a marriage that's not going to be unhealthy."
90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.
