Kourtney Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Her and Scott Disick Co-Parenting Their Kids

Kourtney Kardashian fans were beyond thrilled to see her latest Instagram post: a photo of her and ex Scott Disick posing playfully on the grass with their sons Mason and Reign, two of their three children.

No, the two are not back together, as many of her followers asked and hoped; Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian snapped the picture during the family's October trip to Bali, Indonesia, where they were also joined by Kim Kardashian, who like her sisters, also brought her own kids.

The photo was unusual for Kourtney, who has rarely shown Scott on her social media since she broke up with him three years ago. However, it's no secret that the two have continued to co-parent their kids since the split. Their trip to Bali was also not their first family vacation since then—Kourtney, 39, and Scott, 35, have traveled together with their children several times.