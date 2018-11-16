Um, Hailey Baldwin Accidentally Followed a Selena Gomez Fan Account

  By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Nov. 16, 2018 7:34 AM

Hailey Baldwin, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Todd Williamson/NBC

Eek! Hailey Baldwin just had a social media slip-up. 

As is absolutely no surprise to fans, the star got engaged to Justin Bieberover the summer. While their relationship status is leaning on married at this point, the 21-year-old model sent fans into a tizzy when it seemed liked she was trying to keep tabs on Biebs' famous ex, Selena Gomez

Why? She followed an Instagram fan account dedicated to the "Back to You" singer. However, it wasn't long before she hit unfollow. In fact, by the time the account owner realized, Baldwin had already dipped. "Omfg bailey appareantly [sic] followed me and unfollowed lmaoooo whaaaat??" she wrote. 

Photos

Ladies Linked to Justin Bieber Through the Years

Fortunately, there was an explanation courtesy of Baldwin herself. "hey followed u by accident so sorry!" she messaged the account, which the owner then shared a screenshot of. 

Ah, social media—it's all fun and good until an accidental like or follow. 

Bieber and Gomez famously dated on and off for years before he and Baldwin reignited their romance in June and got engaged a month later. 

While it's unclear how Baldwin feels about Gomez today, she used to keep an eye out for Jelena sightings. As she reportedly tweeted back in 2012, "I gotta say I was really looking forward to seeing what color coordination Jelena was gonna do for this years VF party.. #sigh #ohwell."

TAGS/ Hailey Baldwin , Justin Bieber , Selena Gomez , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News
