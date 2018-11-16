Lisa Vanderpump Walks Her First Red Carpet Since News of RHOBH Exit

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Nov. 16, 2018 6:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Lisa Vanderpump hosted her third annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala on Thursday and walked her first red carpet since news of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills exit broke.

The reality star wore a stunning black cape and gown that featured a touch of her signature color pink. She then accessorized her look with bright pink nails and a matching purse.

Several of her fellow Bravoleberties came out to show their support, including Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, Real Housewives of Orange County alumna Gretchen Rossi and Shahs of Sunset celeb Mercedes Javid.

On Wednesday, E! News exclusively reported that Vanderpump would be leaving the show after season nine.

"Lisa will appear in the majority of episodes this season," a production source told E! News. "She has not been filming at every event, but fans can expect to see her throughout. The show will return to Bravo in early 2019."

Another source told E! News the reality star has "only filmed on a few occasions during the beginning of the filming season" and that she's been "absent the remainder of the time." The insider added that her interactions with the other women on the show have been "negative."

Read

Lisa Vanderpump's Last Season of RHOBH: Everything We Know

After news of her departure started to spread, Vanderpump took to Twitter to tell her side of the story.

"If you hear it from me…It has to be true," she wrote on Wednesday. "Until then, not so much."

She also encouraged her followers to "focus on the important things right now." 

In addition, Vanderpump addressed the rumors while walking the red carpet.

"I am in the show. I have not quit. And if I did quit, it wouldn't just be kind of a leaked story," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I would be upfront about it, and I have a lot of loyalty to the production company and the network. But it has been a difficult season. But it's been a difficult year for me personally, and the season was very challenging. So, I'm in a lot of it, but there are some parts I skip, and I think people have seen that."

Vanderpump has been a part of the franchise since 2010.

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lisa Vanderpump , Top Stories , Apple News , Bravo
Latest News
Hailey Baldwin

Um, Hailey Baldwin Accidentally Followed a Selena Gomez Fan Account

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1513

Kim Kardashian Thinks Tristan Thompson Is Only Sorry for Cheating Scandal Because "He's Embarrassed That He Looks Stupid"

Grey's Anatomy

The Meredith and DeLuca Train on Grey's Anatomy Is "Moving Forward"

Michelle Obama, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Michelle Obama Jokes George Clooney Is Her "Freebie"

LADYGANG, Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek

You'll Never Guess Where LADYGANG's Jac Vanek Sent Her Last Sext!

Dogs, Netflix's Dogs

The Story Behind Netflix's Dogs Documentary Series

Jamie Foxx, Mickey Mouse

Celebrate Mickey Mouse's 90th Birthday With All His Famous Friends

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.