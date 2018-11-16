Michelle Obama Jokes George Clooney Is Her "Freebie"

Michelle Obamaand Barack Obamaare going 26-years strong, but that doesn't mean the former first lady doesn't get a "freebie."

Ok, well, that's actually exactly what it means, but during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host casually tricked the Becoming author into saying otherwise.

"You're not first lady anymore and as far as I'm concerned you can cut loose and really say anything now, right?" Kimmel asked the famous former White House resident. So, Kimmel took it upon himself to write up some things Obama could say out loud and gave them to her on cards.

"Don't even look at them—just read what I wrote," he instructed. Oh boy.

The cards included laugh-out-loud phrases like, "I've never eaten a vegetable" (a reference to Obama's former Let's Move campaign); "The whole eight years we were in the White House, we used Laura Bush's password; and "I'm not sure which one's Sasha and which one's Malia."

Then came the grand finale: "[George] Clooney is my freebie." Hey, we totally get it.