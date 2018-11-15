Cardi B Reveals the Surprising Ways Offset Gets Her to Relax and Unwind

Cardi B is learning to practice self-care, and it's all thanks to her hubby Offset.

At her Fashion Nova x Cardi B launch party, the rapper dished on how her husband is helping her to relax and unwind, especially as a new working mom. "It's really hard for me to disconnect, but you know, my husband he was just like, 'You know what? You need to go, you need a vacation'," she shared with E! News' Erin Lim. "So he actually flew me out to the Dominican Republic and he took away my phone."

So during their island getaway, the star was only allowed to post to Instagram and as soon as she was done, it was back to relaxation.

And surprisingly enough, the fierce and independent artist doesn't mind when he chastises her for working too hard or going on rants on Instagram. She joked that in response she just tells him: "Sorry, dad."

"I swear to God he is like a dad," she shared.