Jude Law Hints at Dumbledore and Grindelwald's "Complicated" History

It's no secret that Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald have a "complicated" history.

Director David Yates and screenwriter J.K. Rowling explore the two wizards' mysterious and powerful connection in Warner Bros.' Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (in theaters Friday). In a previously released trailer, Hogwarts professor Dumbledore (Jude Law) recruits his former student, magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), to take down the evil Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). "I can't move against Grindelwald," he tells him. "It has to be you."

The reason why, of course, has been shrouded in secrecy.

E! News recently interviewed Law on the Universal Studios lot, where he dove deeper into Dumbledore and Grindelwald's background—and possibly hinted at their rumored romance. "The intensity of that young friendship obviously ended in a way that forced the two of them in very opposite directions," Law teased. "To carry such complicated feelings for each other is obviously the mind field that needs to be investigated to understand exactly what's going on."