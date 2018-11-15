Latin Grammy Awards 2018 Best Dressed Stars: Clarissa Molina, Halsey and More

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 5:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Clarissa Molina, Latin GRAMMY Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

What's happening in Vegas is not staying in Vegas tonight.

The Latin Grammy Awards 2018 red carpet has officially started, bringing Latin music heavyhitters to the award show. In a city where "go big or go home" is one of the many mottos, celebrities like J Balvin, Halsey, Alejandra Espinoza and Clarissa Molina are bringing epic fashion to the red carpet. We're talking feathers, sequins, bright hues and all of the eye-catching trends that are making an impact on the red carpet this season.

Case in point: Clarissa's beautiful blue gown, featuring a geometric design with sequins on the bodice and feathers along skirt of the mermaid silhouette.

Photos

Best Dressed at People's Choice Awards 2018: Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and More

Check out the best looks of the night below! 

Halsey, Latin GRAMMY Awards

David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS

Halsey

The singer is dripping in jewelry, wearing a sheer, ruched dress with draped beading.

IZA, Latin GRAMMY Awards

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

IZA

The Brazilian pop singer opts for a hot pink, off-shoulder gown with a train for an epic red carpet style.

Alejandra Espinoza, Latin GRAMMY Awards

David Becker/Getty Images

Alejandra Espinoza

The star brings a whimsical style to the red carpet in a black floor-length gown with an colorful design, featuring butterflies.

Article continues below

Blanca Blanco, Latin GRAMMY Awards

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Bianca Blanco

This sequined sensation brought elegance and drama to the red carpet.

Clarissa Molina, Latin GRAMMY Awards

David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS

Clarissa Molina

The Dominican-American model wore a stunning pale blue gown that featured beading and feathers.

Doralys, Latin GRAMMY Awards

David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS

Doralys

The beauty blogger was radiant in a gold dress with a plunging neckline and beautiful textured up-do.

Article continues below

Wilson Cruz, Latin GRAMMY Awards

David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS

WIlson Cruz

The Star Trek: Discovery actor shined bright in a gold jacket with black satin lapels and a black button-up shirt, pants and shoes.

Yarissa, Latin GRAMMY Awards

David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS

Yarissa

The star combined the feminine appeal of florals and pastel pink with the sultry effect of sheer fabrics on the red carpet.

Nathalia Castellon, Latin GRAMMY Awards

David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS

Nathalia Castellon

The actress is ravishing in red, wearing a red gown with a high slit and cutouts along the side.

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Best Dressed , Fashion , Style , J Balvin
Latest News
ESC: Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller's Wildly Epic Style Is Proof That Being Yourself Is More Than Enough

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

Bless! Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Launch New Collab on Black Friday

ESC: Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Stuns With Curly Hair and Shares Why She's Getting Real With Women

ESC: Gabrielle Union

30 Outfits That Prove Gabrielle Union Will Be a Super-Stylish Mom

Kellie Pickler, 52nd Annual CMA Awards

CMA Awards 2018 Riskiest Looks on the Red Carpet:

ESC: Kelsea Ballerini , 2018 CMA Awards

CMA Awards 2018 Best Dressed: Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and More

Hennessy Carolina Says She Was Born With "Fashion"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.