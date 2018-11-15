Latin Grammy Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Kelleher | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 4:46 PM

Halsey, Latin GRAMMY Awards

David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS

Who's ready to party?!

Tonight, the biggest artists in Latin music will be recognized for their work at the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards.

Live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the show will feature performances from Steve Aoki, J Balvin, Halsey and many more. Marc Anthony, Will Smith and Bad Bunny are also set to open the annual show with their song "Está Rico."

When it comes to awards, it's expected to be a big night for J Balvin who is nominated for eight trophies. In addition to recognizing artists for the Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Record of the Year, the Latin Recording Academy will be honoring the Mexican rock band Maná as the Person of the Year.

Of course before the awards are announced, we have to discuss all of the red carpet looks! Keep up with our red carpet gallery below as the stars arrive.

Photos

Latin Grammy Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Don't miss the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards on Univision tonight at 8 p.m. EST.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

