50 Cent, Missy Elliot and More Stars React to Kim Porter's Shocking Death

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 3:36 PM
Well wishes are flooding in after the death of Kim Porter.
Hours after the ex-girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs died in her Toluca Lake home, celebrities like 50 Cent and Missy Elliot took to social media to express their condolences to the rapper and their three children. "R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family," 50 Cent wrote on his Twitter. "She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type s--t. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only."
Kim was found dead in her home on Friday afternoon, after first responders were called to her home regarding a potential cardiac arrest patient. TMZ reported that people close to the actress said she worried she might be suffering from pneumonia. However, the cause of death is unclear at this time.
In a statement, a rep for Diddy said, "Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time."
The music mogul and the model dated off-and-on for nearly 13-years, but officially broke up in 2007. They share three kids: Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James. She is also the mother to Quincy, 27, from a previous relationship with singer/producer Al B. Sure.
R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type shit. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only. pic.twitter.com/bck6eDal0M— 50cent (@50cent) November 15, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Im just waking to this, There are no emojis no words but still i will try to speak ...my heart is broken, I pray now for Kims swift rise to the kingdom , she is free from the trappings of the flesh, she is an angel now. So now i can only pray for some comfort and peace for her beautiful children and for Sean ..i pray for all of her extended family here on earth i have loved this women for almost 30 Years she was an angel and a queen At this time We must remember our respective spiritual beliefs God took her out of suffering and into pure freedom ,into heaven ..she has achieved the ultimate Goal ..She leaves us today, loved by all who knew her #RipKimPorter 🙏🏾🕉
A post shared by Russell Simmons (@unclerush) on
I just heard the sad news about Kim Porter. My condolences to Diddy and Kim's families. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/JkFfk1lDXN— Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) November 15, 2018
RIP Kim Porter smh— Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) November 15, 2018
Totally shocked. Kim Porter has left us. Too young. Nothing but memories of her, my lil bro and I goofing around in the lab with Al B. Heartfelt prayers/condolences to the family especially the kids. Sad.— Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) November 15, 2018
View this post on Instagram
There is no words that can describe this pain of loosing you Kim. You were truly a big sister to me as we were in recent conversations about you helping me get my daughter Cacie into modeling with your guidance, love, protection and resources. @Diddy there are no words that can comfort you and your beautiful children enough right now but just know that I am here regardless of whom or what. Prayers up. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿
A post shared by Busta Rhymes (@bustarhymes) on
View this post on Instagram
Whenever we linked up, believe me it was a turn up! I was on set today when i got the call and after that, i have been no good! Can’t believe I’m posting this saying goodbye Kim! My deepest condolence to the children and family of Kim’s! Fly baby girl and Rest In Peace👏🏾 #swipe
A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes) on
So sad. Kim Porter was elegance personified, grace and dignity always. RIP to her. Everlasting prayers to the family and loved ones.— VanLathan (@VanLathan) November 15, 2018
Yo man.... heart goes out to the family https://t.co/XXsO3W7Cag— Questlove (In E flat) (@questlove) November 15, 2018
View this post on Instagram
My heart is broken!!! You will be missed angel RIP
A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on
Our thoughts go out to the family.
