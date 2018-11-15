Serena Williams Breaks Her Silence on Her Most Controversial Tennis Outfit

Over the years Serena Williams has sported some "controversial" looks on the tennis court, but it was never just a fashion statement.

As it turns out, the personal turmoil she went through as a teen turned her into the fashion icon she is now.

Surprisingly, the Woman of the Year always felt insecure, because, from a young age, she compared herself to her sister Venus Williams. "I felt weird, like, my boobs were bigger than Venus's, and my body was thicker. I was curvier," she explains in an interview with GQ. "I was like, 'Why am I not Venus?'"

So, when her late half-sister Yetunde shared some sage wisdom with her, Serena learned to embrace the things that made her feel insecure. She says, "I was really struggling, and she's [Yetunde] like, 'You know, everyone is different. You're not Venus, and you're never going to be Venus. You're never going to be as thin as her, and that's okay. And you're never going to be as tall as her, and that's okay. Nothing is wrong with that. You have a beautiful body on your own. You have a beautiful face.' And that's when I first started being more comfortable with who I was."

Since having that discussion with her sister over a decade ago, Serena learned her insecurities actually "had nothing to do with Venus."